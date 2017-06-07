The dangerous theatre of the London Bridge terror attacks: Walkom

Terrorism is theatre. The point is not to overwhelm by sheer force of arms. It is to frighten and unnerve.If the terrorists are lucky, they will provoke their enemy into overreacting. Al Qaeda’s great victory in 2001 came not from the deaths and damage of its 9/11 attacks. Rather it came from the fact that these attacks sucked the Americans into two debilitating wars, one in Afghanistan, the other in Iraq.In the same way, the real danger posed by the latest terror outrages in Britain goes far beyond the immediate casualties.The real danger is that the fear caused by these outrages will push Western governments into doing something rash.Logically, such governments should regard terrorism as a real but relatively minor problem.Article Continued BelowIn the U.S., many more people are killed by run-of-the-mill gun violence.The online publication Business Insider calculates that, based on history, the odds of being killed in a terror attack on the U.S. homeland are one in 45,000.The average American is far more likely to die by choking on a chicken bone.