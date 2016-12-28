The flip side to Jos Bautista

A lot of discussion has been had on what impact José Bautista brings to a team. If you were to look purely at the numbers, they tell a pretty compelling story.Six consecutive All Star appearances, a Blue Jays’ first. Three-time Silver Slugger. Back-to-back titles as the MLB home run leader — the same years he received the Hank Aaron Award, voted by media and fans as the league’s top hitter. In fact, since 2010, José has led all of Major League Baseball with 249 home runs. And in the Jays’ 40-year history, he ranks second overall in home runs, holds one of the top three highest on base percentage plus slugging stats and is the franchise leading position player with a wins above replacement of 35.6. It’s no wonder he’s seen as a formidable opponent, a face of the franchise and one of the greatest Blue Jays of all time.But these numbers only tell half the story. Truth be told, what makes Bautista an All Star on the field, are his all-star contributions off the field.What drives Bautista professionally is rooted in the strong family values instilled in him by his parents — lead by example, give back and most of all, the importance of an education. These core tenets have kept Bautista centred throughout his career and serve as a compass, guiding how he lives his life. Article Continued BelowSo much so, when his parents advised him against signing any baseball contract that did not outweigh the value of his education — he turned down the Yankees and then the Diamondbacks, opting to stay playing in the Dominican Republic, continuing school and waiting for the right offer.It came from Don Odermann. Odermann founded the Latin Athletes Education Fund, which provided players from Latin America financial aid and the chance to study at and play for a U.S. college. It’s an opportunity that is crucial to players hoping to not only increase their chances of being seen and drafted, but equally as important, to do so while receiving an education — a significant gain if they weren’t destined for the big league.But, Bautista was. He was one of the lucky ones.

