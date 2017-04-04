The quest for healing and justice in the homeland of Torontos Tamil community: Tory

Those who know members of our community from Sri Lanka in Toronto will know they are enterprising, successful, engaging people. Good citizens, good neighbours and good friends.You probably know a lot less about their home country and how many of them, mostly Tamil, came to be here in Toronto.In fact, many were either escaping or just getting away from a lengthy and tragic civil war in Sri Lanka — a war with many chapters over many decades.It was within that context that I recently visited Sri Lanka along with Councillors Michael Thompson and Neethan Shan, the first Tamil Canadian elected to Toronto City Council.I had been in Sri Lanka 10 years ago but was basically prohibited from going to the north of that beautiful country as it was at the time a war zone.Article Continued BelowBut with hostilities having ceased a few years ago, I was able to go to Jaffna and other communities in the north on this visit and I came away with a much better understanding of what will be required if the Tamil people are to have healing and justice.One of the first things that strikes you as you travel the north is the extraordinary military presence. Every couple of miles there is a military base, far in excess of what you would expect to see in even a highly militarized democratic country.When you ask, you are told most of these bases are located on land forcibly taken from Tamil citizens and that, taken together, they represent a military presence of one soldier for every three Tamil citizens.