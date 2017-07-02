The risks and rewards of political bots for Canadian democracy

Following the recent Canadian Security Establishment report on securing Canada’s political institutions, political bots are an important part of a national discussion about the future of Canada’s democracyReport of Wikipedia updates! Help buying a gift at Christmas! These alerts are the work of bots in Canada. Bots are computer code that automate tasks online, often in ways that resemble the work of humans.Political bots are a hot topic after the Brexit vote and President Donald Trump’s win. During these campaigns, bots inflated the popularity of a candidate, magnified and distorted messages, and tried to influence public opinion in other automated ways. Amidst concerns, the bot is a robo-canary, tweeting out a reminder that Canada’s democracy takes place in a digital, global and ambivalent Internet.In our report, Computational Propaganda in Canada: The Use of Political Bots, which is part of a nine-nation study, we find bots that are both helpful and harmful. Some hold government to account. The @gccaedits bot tracks anonymous Wikipedia edits made from Government of Canada IP addresses.We also found unhelpful bots trying to game social media during elections. In the recent British Columbia election, one Twitter account had bots automatically retweet its messages to artificially amplify its popularity.Article Continued BelowOur report finds evidence of bots in Canada, but insufficient public discussion about bots and the future of Canada’s democracy. A lack of discussion undermines our ability to judge the place of bots in politics.Whether a bot is good or bad depends on its context. A bot that spreads the news of a food recall, for example, could be very useful. The same code could be used to create a bot to spread misinformation. Bots are neither good nor bad, instead humans who create, use and interact with bots have different intentions and impacts.Bots could easily be used in the next robocalling scandal. Like the robocalls pretending to be from Elections Canada, bots too can be programmed to pretend to be humans. They can be used to target and suppress certain people from being politically active.