The sheer poetry of the Trump inauguration: Salutin

How did Auden (W.H.) get it so right? He died in 1973, but his lines come to mind during the 21st century’s most wracked moments.Sept. 1, 1939, was written around that date from “one of the dives/ On Fifty-second Street” in New York, at the end of “a low dishonest decade,” the 1930s. It included the Great Depression and the global spread of fascism, with World War Two just ahead. Fair enough, he was there.But on Sept. 11, 2001, with Auden long dead, his poem seemed to rise from the rubble in Manhattan — reprinted, quoted, viral etc. That was at the end of a proud, boastful decade, which followed the Soviet Union’s demise, with smug Western declarations of victory and much reaping of economic spoils.The lines that gripped, I’d say, were: “I and the public know/What all schoolchildren learn,/Those to whom evil is done/Do evil in return.” If that line had been taken to heart by Western leaders, perhaps the low dishonest decade that came after 9/11 might’ve been avoided: invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, continuing slaughter, fractured nations, the rise of Daesh, mass refugee flows, more terror attacks, demagogues manipulating the fear, even perhaps Brexit.At the time he wrote his poem, Auden was attacked for moral perversity, as if he’d suggested Hitlerism was justified. He hadn’t. He was simply noticing that evil comes from somewhere, it has antecedents. If you want to avoid it, you must look to them, and your own complicity. In our time, journalist Robert Fisk has spent decades warning from the Mideast: if ‘we’ continue maltreating this region, it will eventually rebound on us. Hence: 9/11.Article Continued BelowNow, picturing Trump’s inauguration, another Auden poem comes to mind: In Memory of W.B. Yeats. He wrote it a year later with war fully underway “In the nightmare of the dark/All the dogs of Europe bark,/And the living nations wait,/Each sequestered in its hate.” The line that bites on Inauguration Day is: “Intellectual disgrace/Stares from every human face.” How so?Obama and Bill Clinton will be there, on the platform above the mall, as Trump is sworn in. Both are “smart guys,” a term they like using to display their street sense. Both should have known better; that’s what makes them an intellectual disgrace. Obama had a chance, in 2009, after the crash and with majorities in Congress, to break up the banks and restore the law that had prevented them from plundering and wrecking their entire society. He could’ve seen that some went to jail for what they did to people’s lives.Clinton, smirking all the way (John Travolta caught him perfectly in Primary Colours), had cancelled that law reining in high finance. He gave them whatever they wanted, including NAFTA, which carried Trump into office.