The trouble with billionaires masquerading as populists: McQuaig

We toss around the word “billionaire” pretty freely these days, as if it’s just another word for a rich guy.And yet, try this little quiz: you are given a dollar every second, 24 hours a day. At that rate, it takes 12 days for you to become a millionaire. But how long does it take for you to become a billionaire?Answer: 32 years.Being a billionaire isn’t just about being rich; it’s about being mind-bogglingly rich — rich beyond most people’s comprehension.And yet the mega-fortunes being amassed these days by the newly emergent class of billionaires — and the enormous influence and control this gives them over our economy and politics — barely registers as a political issue.Article Continued BelowWhat makes this particularly odd is that we’re told we live in a time of popular revolt against the “elites” and that Donald Trump just won the U.S. presidency because of his “populism.”Of course, billionaire Trump, with his Wall Street cabinet and his sweetheart tax-cut for billionaires, has turned “populism” into just another fake news concept.Still, his surprise election has alerted us to the depth of dissatisfaction with the status quo — a revelation that promises to shake up the political firmament.