The unfulfilled promise of Barack Obama: Walkom

The Obama era will be remembered as one of opportunities lost and promise unfulfilled.It began with high hopes. The decision by U.S. voters to elect their first black president suggested that maybe — just maybe — the racial divide plaguing America had finally been bridged.The new president seemed to embody hope. At 47, Barack Obama was young, charismatic and eloquent. To a weary world, he seemed everything that his predecessor, George W. Bush, was not.Foreigners adored Obama. The Norwegians awarded him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 — well before he’d had a chance to do anything even remotely deserving.During the early years, he wowed crowds from Berlin to Cairo.Article Continued BelowCanadians were particularly enthralled. Even as late as last summer, rapturous MPs gave Obama a standing ovation in Parliament.But throughout, there was always a nagging problem: the reality of Obama was rarely able to match the president’s soaring rhetoric.Perhaps nothing exemplified this more than his failed efforts to close the controversial U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay.

