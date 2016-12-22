The view from the pavement: becoming a statistic in Torontos pedestrians-vs.-cars war

The afternoon I got hit by a car the sun was shining brightly and Christmas was five days away. I’d just left the YMCA with my friend, Karen. Before the incident, I had a spring in my step as we crossed the street heading toward my favourite Portuguese café for the soup of the day.The driver of the car was distraught. She had been making a right turn, slowly, and somehow didn’t see us. She stopped in the intersection, blocking the College streetcar and came over to apologize.She seemed genuinely remorseful but I was in shock and angry that a stupid, random “accident” left me flat on my back, with tire treads on my right boot and dignity definitely missing in action. A man offered to help me get up but I declined. This was my moment to direct an arsenal of questions for all the distracted drivers on the road at her: “Are you drunk? On drugs? Were you texting?”“No, no,” she replied. “My baby is in the car. I just had lunch with a friend. I hate driving in downtown Toronto. I’m so, so sorry.” Four witnesses came forward as I was lying on the street, including Julie, owner of a local gift shop, who recognized me.My mind was racing. How do I feel? Am I OK? Did I land on my right wrist? Does it hurt? Did my boot get trapped under her front wheel for a few seconds? Did this really happen to me? This is ridiculous. I’m so close to home. I don’t need this. What am I supposed to do now? Aren’t strangers great?Article Continued BelowSomeone asked if I was hurt. “I don’t think so,” I replied. Did I need to go to the hospital? Horrors I thought. “No, not necessary.”By now I was standing, brushing grit off my coat, pants, gloves and bag. Shouldn’t I get the driver’s contact information in case I’m not OK tomorrow? What’s her license number? Make of car? I gave her a pen and some paper. I was too shaken to take down the info myself.Then one of the witnesses changed her tone. “You just want to get money off the driver. Tomorrow you’ll claim you’ve got whiplash!”

