Time for Ottawa to make sure top CEOs pay their fair share: Editorial

Ah, back to work after the holidays. Another day, another dollar. Or, if you’re lucky enough to be one of Canada’s best-paid executives, another day, another $26,000 — on average.That’s how much the daily compensation for the country’s top 100 chief executives worked out to in 2015, according to a new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. The think-tank’s annual survey of CEO pay found that the best-paid 100 took home an average of just over $9.5 million apiece.It’s a record amount, and it confirms the trend of ever-increasing CEO pay. Just to rub things in, author Hugh Mackenzie calculates the top executives received 193 times the average worker’s salary in 2015. They earned the annual average Canadian wage by lunchtime on Tuesday.We’ve become so accustomed to hearing figures like this that it’s tempting to conclude it’s simply the way of the world. The rich just keep getting richer.In fact, it doesn’t have to be that way and there are good reasons to question it. In particular, there are ways to make sure that if top executives are going to be so extravagantly rewarded by their companies they at least face a bigger tax bill and contribute more toward the common good. Article Continued BelowFor one thing, the CCPA survey shows that most of the compensation for the top 100 CEOs was in the form of stock options and grants of stock, which are taxed at just half the rate of regular salary or bonuses.This is an enormous tax break that costs the federal treasury an estimated $1 billion a year. It was introduced back in 1984, ostensibly as a way to help startup companies that couldn’t afford to pay big salaries up-front to attract top talent.But, as we have argued before, it has been effectively co-opted by top executives at well-established companies as a way of simply paying less tax. An earlier study by the CCPA found that in 2013 just 75 of the country’s best-paid CEOs collectively benefited from this tax break to the tune of $495 million.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx