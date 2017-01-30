Time to boycott vacations to the U.S.

I have never bought a lottery ticket.That’s because I don’t need to hit a multimillion dollar jackpot to persuade me that I have already won the most important lottery of them all. I won the lottery of life when I was born in Canada. Through no effort of my own (but plenty of effort by my grandparents on both sides of my family) I was born in a safe and secure country.I’ve been able to grow up, get an education, have a rewarding career, find a loving woman to marry and have children with, watch my children make their way in the world, and now take pleasure in walking a grandchild to her school bus most mornings.It’s easy to take all this for granted when you’re born in Canada. But anyone with two eyes in their head can look around and understand that not everyone is as fortunate. Canadians take pride in opening our doors to some of them.But now the United States has decided to shut everyone out if they were unlucky enough to be born in one of seven countries, which happen to have mostly Muslim populations.Article Continued BelowThat is a policy we can’t ignore.Part of why it’s so good to be a Canadian is our proximity to the United States. Unlike many countries in the world, we are blessed with a neighbour that has no plan to launch a military attack on our territory. In fact, their strongest-on-the-planet military helps protect us from any foreign invasion. We have our differences from time to time, but we rely on our two democratic governments to work things out. And even with Donald Trump as president, things like NAFTA, NATO, pipelines, and Arctic sovereignty, can be left in Ottawa’s hands.But the reprehensible Trump travel ban demands a personal response. As an ordinary citizen there is something you can do. You can tell the president that if he closes the door on people who don’t deserve such callous treatment, we won’t be using the door he has left open for us. We’ll stop visiting the United States.