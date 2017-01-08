Time to celebrate and protect Torontos trees: Editorial

It can be hard to tell in the bleak mid-winter, but one of the glories of Toronto is the millions of mature trees that cover almost a fifth of the city’s area.A new international project has now confirmed what we already suspected – that when it comes to trees we are indeed wealthy. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, compared the tree coverage in a dozen cities and found that Toronto ranks fourth – behind only Vancouver, Geneva and Seattle.Using Google Street View, they measured the amount of each city covered by trees – the so-called tree canopy. Toronto’s score is 19.5 per cent; super-green Vancouver comes out top at 25.9 per cent.This is something to celebrate: trees are an under-appreciated asset, vital to our psychological, physical and economic health.But it’s not something we can take for granted. Toronto’s magnificent heritage of maples, cedar, ash, buckthorn, pine and others face a host of threats – from poor soil, “heat island” effects, salt and pests like the Emerald Ash Borer beetle that could kill off as many as 3.2 million ash trees in the GTA alone.Article Continued BelowThe loss would be enormous. Aside from the beauty of Toronto’s mature trees, they provide services that are conservatively estimated to have an annual value of some $125 million – including improved air quality, storing carbon to fight climate change, and saving energy through shade and cooling.TD Economics reported in 2014 that Toronto’s “urban forest represents an important investment in the city’s environment condition, human health and societal well-being.”There’s even a measurable health benefit. A study published in the journal Science Reports in 2015 found the health benefits of having 10 or more trees on your street is equivalent to moving to a neighbourhood with a $10,000 higher median income, or being seven years younger.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx