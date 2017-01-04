Time to move health research into the community

Canada has a mismatch between the world class quality of research we produce on health every year and how that research is implemented into our health-care system.Canadians can be proud that our doctoral graduates are among the most productive and respected researchers in the fields of health services, health policy and health economics — and Canadian universities are often in the global top 10 for these areas of study. Yet our own health system continues to underperform.Where’s the disconnect?The Commonwealth Fund ranks comparable health systems around the world on a number of quality performance indicators and continually places Canada as one of the worst performers across a number of categories, such as timeliness, safety and efficiency of care. Only the United States routinely performs worse than Canada, sitting at last place in the rankings.It would be easy to point to health-care funding as the culprit, but it’s largely not the case.Article Continued BelowCanada spends roughly 10.4 per cent of its GDP on health, more than the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia, which rank 1st, 4th and 7th respectively, in the same rankings, well ahead of Canada’s dismal 10th place finish.So if funding isn’t the primary issue, it must mean management is to blame. The truth is, we often don’t manage our health system well. But the good news is that there is much that can be done to lift Canadian health care out of its current poor standing.Over the last several decades, a wide number of studies from experts inside and outside of Canada have pointed out the gap between the current performance of our system and the level of performance we should be able to expect.

