Time to prevent racial profiling of consumers

I have been a retail employee, a security guard and now as founder of a community-based organization dedicated to preventing the racial profiling of consumers, I am looking for a light at the end of the aisle.This light is where consumer racial profiling is no longer part of the daily shopping experiences of many racialized and indigenous consumers in Ontario. To clarify, the racial profiling of consumers occurs when a person is targeted as “suspicious,” or perceived as “a threat” based on assumptions, and informed by biases held by employees or security. These unconscious or conscious biases usually draw on stereotypes about the targeted person’s race, ethnicity, skin colour, place of origin and other factors (including gender, age, and perceived socio-economic status).Through my work at Prevent CRP (Consumer Racial Profiling), I have listened to people share their consumer racial profiling stories. In some cases, people were followed too closely or treated rudely by staff or security. In other cases, people share experiences of being “stopped and searched” by the store’s plain-clothed loss-prevention staff in front of other customers. Each story ends with the targeted person describing how they felt humiliated, embarrassed, fearful, vulnerable and stripped of their dignity. In one case, a middle-aged black man told me that he feared for his personal safety because he did not know how the store security guard would have described him to the police if they had been called. For him, the security guard’s words mattered.Article Continued BelowThese stories from Ontarians left me thinking there has to be a better way for businesses and their employees to address and prevent consumer racial profiling. After all, according to Statistics Canada’s 2011 National Household Survey data, Ontario has the largest visible minority and indigenous populations in the country, with more than 3.2 million people who identify as visible minorities, and more than 301,000 people who identify as indigenous.So, on March 27, I was cautiously optimistic that a dim light was shining at the end of the aisle when I read that the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission, in consultation with the Atlantic division of the Retail Council of Canada, had launched the online course “Serving All Customers Better.” I reviewed and took this 20-minute course to gain an understanding of what front line retail employees would take away about preventing consumer racial profiling. The course touched on the types of customer service that might create barriers to fair and respectful service, and lead to allegations of racial profiling.