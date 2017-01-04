Toronto police set example in dealing with woman in crisis: Editorial

Toronto police have often had trouble dealing with mentally disturbed people, sometimes with tragic consequences.But two officers gave an admirable demonstration this week of how to handle a difficult situation. They deserve a lot of credit for resolving the incident without harm to anyone.It happened on New Year’s Day when constables Christofer Lemieux and David Donaldson responded to a call at a busy intersection in North York. They found a woman acting erratically and screaming at surrounding vehicles.Much of the incident was captured on video, and it shows the woman jumping on the hood of a police cruiser and shattering the windshield with her foot. She then jumps on the roof of the car and puts her foot through the rear window as well.When a second cruiser arrives, she jumps on that car as well and busts both front and rear windows.Article Continued BelowIt’s a potentially dangerous situation, but the two officers back off and give her space while she attacks the cars. Instead of forcing the issue and engaging in a confrontation with a person who’s clearly out of control, they exercise admirable restraint.Within seconds, the woman walks towards an ambulance that has been called to the scene and is placed under arrest before being taken to hospital. (She won’t face criminal charges.)By all accounts constables Lemieux and Donaldson gave a textbook demonstration of how to deal with someone suffering mental or emotional issues. Much better that some windows get broken than officers overreact, leading to injury or worse.

