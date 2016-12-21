Tory is right to push for tighter gun laws: Editorial

Canada may pride itself on not being the Wild West of gun violence, like its neighbour to the south. But it can still do better. The reality is Toronto police are concerned about gaps in gun control laws that they say are putting more legally purchased Canadian guns into the hands of dangerous criminals.That’s not their only worry. They have also seen a spike in criminals using rifles and shotguns for crimes since the former Harper government shut down the long gun registry in 2012. Now their concerns are rightly being taken up by Mayor John Tory, who shared them in a letter last week with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. As Tory put it, he wants only one thing: “To get the guns out of the hands of those who choose to do harm and are hell-bent on disrupting our peaceful city.”Article Continued BelowHis letter was sent as 2016 closes out with a spike in gun-related homicides as well as non-fatal shootings. (As of Sunday night, 39 of Toronto’s 67 homicides of 2016 were gun-related.) The mayor says his main worry is the “shocking” fact that there is “no limit on the number of firearms any one licensed gun owner can purchase and possess.”Indeed, as the Star’s Betsy Powell reported last month, that “gap” allowed Andrew Winchester, for one, to use his one firearms licence to buy an astonishing 47 Berettas, Walthers and Glocks and 48 boxes of ammunition from two stores over just six months. He then transferred 43 of the guns to a middleman and was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014.

