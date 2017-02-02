Travel ban targets the people America should welcome: Opinion

Seated at a YYZ airport bar, I ordered a celebratory beer, pulled out my Canadian passport to triple check it was actually stamped, and let out a squeal of excitement. After an application process that had dragged on for several months, I’d earned a visa to work in the United States. Moments before, when I passed my final interview, the immigration officer smiled and declared, “congratulations and welcome.”He knew as well as I did that I’d just endured extreme vetting by the United States governmentNow, as the reality of the U.S. travel ban continues to sink in, I can’t help but wonder: what if that immigration officer had called me back and torn up my visa? Not only would that be cruel and capricious; it would also be counterproductive. America already conducts extreme vetting on every visa-holder and refugee who enters the country. By banning many of them from re-entry, terminating ongoing applications, and barring new ones, the government is targeting precisely those who are least likely to pose a threat and most likely to contribute economically and culturally to the United States.I could easily be one of them. As a Canadian immigrant of Indian origin, I may be safe — but only for now. Reports are already swirling about whether H1B visa-holders from all over the world — myself included — might be caught in the next executive order. Article Continued BelowI never thought I’d have to justify my presence in the U.S., but here goes: in just a few years of residence, I’ve immersed myself in American history, guided visitors around the Smithsonian museums, and contributed to my community by volunteering at food banks and the English Language Center. Through my professional expertise in media development, I’ve helped shine a spotlight on social entrepreneurs, making it easier for them to create jobs, revitalize schools, and train a modern workforce. None of this should surprise the United States government — it picked me out of thousands of qualified candidates because I posed no threat and promised to enrich my new home.To ascertain all this, the United States put me through a gruelling vetting process — and I was born and raised in Toronto. My U.S. friends often joke that it must have been a piece of cake to hop down from America’s friendly, northern neighbour — but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Obtaining a visa to live in the United States is complicated, expensive, and lengthy.