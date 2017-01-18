Trudeau should have rented a rowboat: Mallick

I’m puzzled. There were lineups to see Prime Minister Trudeau in smaller cities as he began his cross-country tour, with venues changing to accommodate big crowds. People in London, Peterborough, Kingston, Dartmouth, Fredericton, Sherbrooke, etc. had questions about carbon taxes, tax fairness, pharmacare, electoral reform, clean water for First Nations, transgender prisoners, Hydro prices, public service payroll delays, electoral reform, veterans’ pensions and many other matters, including some he has no say over.Meanwhile, excited Ottawa journalists were clutching a pearl, a big cultured thing the size of a ham that they expect will arouse the envy of simple folk. The pearl is Trudeau’s Christmas vacation with family and four friends on the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas. This elitist trip will be the end of him, they say, channelling anti-elitist Khristinn “I do have 22 letters after my name, I’m not an idiot” Kellie Leitch. They think Canadians don’t take Caribbean vacations. Except they do. Even I have, and I detest sand. Oh the boredom of lying on those wretched lounger things and baking like a potato.The problem is that Trudeau took his winter break with the Aga Khan, who was an honorary pallbearer at his father’s funeral, knew Justin as a toddler and is a rich Muslim. In 2009 Stephen Harper made the Aga Khan an honorary citizen of Canada, and in 2014 co-opened with him the extraordinarily beautiful Aga Khan museum in Toronto.Article Continued BelowTrudeau flew to Nassau on a Challenger jet but with no public flights to the island and no bridge, he accepted a helicopter ride. After weeks of bored MPs having the vapours, the ethics commissioner is now studying this.I know what Trudeau should have done: rented a boat and rowed there. He can paddle, we’ve seen him. MP friend Seamus O’Regan went to Cambridge and surely knows how to scull.Four hale friends plus Sophie and the children and you’ve got yourself a modern Three Men in a Boat, the 1898 bro novel by Jerome K. Jerome that remains as fresh and funny as when it was first published. It’s about Jerome, Harris and George, and Montmorency the dog, deciding they’re suffering from overwork — they are not — and going boating on the Thames.