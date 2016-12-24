Trudeaus government and the premiers must compromise on health-care funding

Re: Get back to the table: Editorial, Dec. 21 Get back to the table: Editorial, Dec. 21 Today’s editorial and two other fine opinion pieces that appear on the same page, one by Star columnist Thomas Walkom and the other from Dr. Virginia Walley, OMA president, are all in agreement that our federal government and provinces should compromise on achieving a better health-care system. Although they have somewhat different opinions on how this goal should be achieved, there is a common call for action.Walkom makes an impassioned plea for the eventual deal to be crafted to meet two key criteria, for Ottawa to cover 25 per cent of medicare costs and for the inclusion of home care and pharmacare. The pharmacare issue has still not been resolved, which is especially surprising to me, as I’ve received personal responses from both our federal and Ontario health ministers in support of pharmacare. The key decision-makers agree with published Canadian studies showing that pharmacare can actually save Canada $3-$5 billion per year.Although it is of paramount importance for the provinces and the feds to resolve the pressing health-care dilemma, it would be counter-productive if the recommended intergovernmental compromise led to the wanton misuse of health-care funds, due to unconscionable wastage and mismanagement that continues to plague provinces such as Ontario. Article Continued BelowRudy Fernandes, president, Global Health Strategy Inc., MississaugaMuch of the current discussion on Ottawa’s offer to the provinces suggests it would result in a decline in the percentage of Canada’s overall public health expenditures being paid for by the federal government. At first blush, that might seem to be the case, as there is an annual difference of about half a billion dollars between the 3.5-per-cent increase Ottawa is offering and the 5.2 per cent the provinces say they need to stabilize the federal role.

