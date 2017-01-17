Trump foreign policy has revolutionary edge

Donald Trump will be sworn into office this week after one of the most uncertain presidential transitions in the postwar period. U.S. foreign and trade policy could now be entering a change period as significant as any since the beginning of the Cold War when Harry Truman helped build a consensus around U.S. global international leadership.Trump wants “a new foreign policy direction” and his policies toward Russia and China in his first 100 days could be key leading indicators of the degree of transformation on the horizon. It is already clear he will challenge key elements of postwar orthodoxy pursued, in different ways, by Democratic and Republican presidents based around U.S. global dominance, and commitment to expanding the liberal democratic order, including U.S.-led alliances.Specifically, with Trump’s commitment to putting “America First,” he is rhetorically committed to more combative relations with China; greater burden sharing with traditional military allies including Japan and Europe; reviewing or scrapping trade deals, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA); potential withdraw from the Paris climate change deal agreed by over 170 countries as a replacement for the Kyoto Protocol; potentially ending the Iranian nuclear agreement; and the prospect of pursuing rapprochement with Russia.Yet, one reason why transition to the Trump presidency has been so uncertain is contrasting views of his incoming cabinet. For instance, Defence-secretary-designate James Mattis said last week that “Russia is raising grave concerns on several fronts”, including trying to “break the Northern Atlantic alliance [NATO].”, and that Washington should keep the nuclear deal with Iran.Meanwhile, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson was also forceful in his criticism of Russia. And he also indicated his support for free trade agreements such as TPP and the Paris climate change agreement.Article Continued BelowThe balance of probability is that, while Trump’s campaign rhetoric will be watered down in some areas, his instincts will powerfully shape the contours of the new team’s policies. He knows that there is, currently, a sizeable body of U.S. public opinion that supports him, with for instance one April 2016 Pew poll finding that almost 60 per cent of the populace believing the United States “should deal with its own [domestic] problems and let others deal with theirs the best they can.”In his first 100 days, two key areas to watch will be policy toward other “great powers,” especially China and Russia. Already, it is clear that Beijing could become the bête noire of the new administration, and underlying Trump’s hawkish sentiment is a conviction that the country represents the primary threat to U.S. interests globally. Yet, he has also acknowledged that China can also play a potentially very constructive role in key areas such as North Korea’s continuing provocations.In this context, Trump asserted last week that “everything is under negotiation” with Beijing, and it appears he may ultimately be looking for a “grand bargain” that encompasses both security and economic policy. He has already begun to shakeup the bilateral status quo following his telephone call last month with Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen. This is believed to be the first such communication between U.S. and Taiwanese presidents since the 1970s, and a breach of the so-called One China protocol under which Washington agreed to withdraw diplomatic recognition of the island nation as part of a deal to open up relations with the mainland.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx