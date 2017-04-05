Trump shares in the blame in Syria: Editorial

Donald Trump had a remarkable first reaction to the horrifying chemical gas attack that killed some 72 Syrian civilians this week: he blamed Barack Obama.The government of Bashar al-Assad stands accused of gassing scores of its own people. Yet Trump focused his outrage not on the Syrian dictator but on his own predecessor for supposedly showing “weakness and irresolution” in the face of Assad’s terror against civilians back in 2013.In fact, if Trump wanted to blame an American president for this week’s atrocity, he would have done better to look in the mirror. For months, even years, he has sent a clear, unmistakable message to Assad that a Trump administration had no interest in getting involved in Syria.As long ago as 2013, he tweeted that “Syria is not our problem.” He advised Obama “do NOT attack Syria” since “there is no upside and tremendous downside.” In a television interview last year he repeated that the United States had “bigger problems than Assad” and said his priority was defeating Daesh (aka ISIS or ISIL).How much clearer could he be? And how else could Assad, newly emboldened by military support from Russia, interpret the president’s words other than: go ahead, do what you want, we won’t get in your way.Article Continued BelowObama may have been weak in dealing with Assad, as many have charged. But at least he did not overtly embolden the dictator and flash him the green light for whatever action he chose to take against rebel forces and innocent civilians.It’s impossible not to conclude that there was a direct line between this week’s atrocity, the worst chemical attack in years, and Trump’s repeated declarations of non-interest and non-involvement in the Syrian conflict.On Wednesday, as international outrage at the attack grew, the president seemed to change his tune.