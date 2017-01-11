Trump should not give voice to vaccine skeptics: Editorial

Donald Trump has been called a misogynist, a racist and a bully. Now we can add “science denialist” to the list. That’s what Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine researcher at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, called the president-elect on Tuesday after word broke that he had met with leading vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Kennedy, who once called the use of vaccines “a holocaust,” claims he was asked by Trump to oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science. A spokesman for Trump said he was “exploring the possibility of forming a committee on autism,” which Trump has suggested can be caused by vaccines. Whatever the committee’s exact mandate, Kennedy is exactly the wrong person to head it. Putting a vaccine skeptic, particularly one whose family name still carries such cachet, at the head of a high-profile scientific committee would be dangerous for public health in the U.S. and beyond. Article Continued BelowThe fact is vaccines save millions of lives each year. All the evidence suggests they’re safe. But skeptics continue to cite a “study” promoted in 1998 by disgraced former British doctor Andrew Wakefield that the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine can cause autism. His theory has been repeatedly debunked by physicians, researchers and the World Health Organization, among others.Still, these discredited ideas continue to be promoted by celebrity crackpots and other proponents of the so-called anti-vaxxer movement. The result is that more and more parents are deciding their children shouldn’t get vaccines, threatening the revival of once-common childhood killers. That puts not only their children’s health in serious peril, but also that of people for whom vaccines aren’t an option, including patients with cancer, impaired immune systems and other vulnerabilities. It shouldn’t be any surprise that Trump is flirting with this dangerous direction. “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines doesn’t feel good,” he tweeted in March 2014. “AUTISM. Many such cases!”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx