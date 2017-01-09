Trump-supporting judge violated principle of impartiality: Editorial

One of the most steadfast tenets of Canada’s legal system is that all judges must be impartial. Just as important, judges must be perceived as impartial by everyone who appears before them, including people charged with crimes, witnesses and lawyers, as well as the public.In November a judge in Hamilton, Bernd Zabel, sorely tested that standard when he entered his courtroom the day after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election wearing a Trump cap emblazoned with the words “Make America Great Again.” And at the end of that day, Zabel remarked in court, according to a certified transcript: “Brief appearance with the hat. Pissed off the rest of the judges because they all voted for Hillary, so. I was the only Trump supporter up there, but that’s OK.”Well, it’s not OK. Indeed, it appears to violate the Ontario Judicial Council’s “principles of judicial office” that apply to all provincial judges. Those principles state, in part, that judges “should maintain their objectivity and shall not, by words or conduct, manifest favour, bias or prejudice towards any party or interest.” It also says judges “must not participate in any partisan political activity”Article Continued BelowAfter loud protests over Zabel’s actions, the judicial council, which looks into complaints about judges, has revealed he has not been assigned to new cases since Dec. 21. Although the judge apologized for wearing the Trump hat, saying it was a “misguided” attempt at humour, it was the correct move to bar him from new cases.Complaints about Zabel’s actions came from the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, law professors, city councillors and organizations such as the Hamilton Sexual Assault Centre. Many wondered whether Zabel would treat fairly anyone appearing before him who belongs to a group, such as Muslims or sexual-abuse victims, attacked by Trump.

