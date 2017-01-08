Trump, Trudeau and teaching critical thinking for 2017

Late in 2016, Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to elementary teachers in Toronto about the importance of education and how his experiences in the classroom shaped his thinking. As a former teacher, he should understand that for long-term impact, teachers’ lesson plans should focus on how to think rather than what to think. That’s why teachers (and parents) should renew their emphasis on teaching children critical thinking for 2017.Individual teachers’ lesson plans don’t usually make international news but one in San Francisco calling president-elect Donald Trump a racist and sexist man who became president “by pandering to a huge racist and sexist base” did just that soon after the U.S. election. And although it did not directly reference the results of the U.S. election, the Toronto District School Board — Canada’s largest — issued a news release entitled “Addressing the Recent Incidents of Racism and Hate in our City.” It said that school administrators had been instructed to contact the Toronto Police Service to investigate all incidents of hate.Of course, hate crimes should be reported. School boards must ensure “fairness, equity and inclusion” and be leaders in empowering communities to “challenge bias and promote and celebrate diversity.” And the most effective way to do this is to teach students how to think — critically.Teachers must ensure every classroom is safe and conducive to learning for all students. Lesson plans, however, are a teacher’s professional description of learning that is to take place in that classroom. According to Grant Wiggins and Jay McTighe, authors of Understanding by Design, instruction should focus on big ideas and skills so students can transfer learning to other settings. While it is common for teachers to share lesson plans, it is the responsibility of each teacher to think critically about how those lessons are designed and evaluate their appropriateness for their own students.Article Continued BelowCritical thinking might be defined as the process of analyzing and evaluating an issue in order to form a judgment. It is much more difficult to do than define and even harder to teach. However, it is an essential skill and necessary for citizens to effectively exercise their rights and responsibilities.Teaching students to think critically often results in lively debate as they come to realize people think differently. Teachers must model how to disagree productively and empower students to defend their beliefs passionately but respectfully while working toward change.By focusing on big ideas and skills, teachers empower students to use what they learn beyond school.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx