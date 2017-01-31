Trumps victims need more than sweet words from Trudeau: Kanji

Over the weekend, thousands gathered at airports across the United States to protest the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s draconian restrictions on Muslims entering the country.An executive order signed by Trump on Friday indefinitely halts admission of refugees from Syria, and bans nationals of seven Muslim-majority states — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — from coming into the U.S. for 90 days. Trump claims that these measures are necessary “to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America,” even though, as an analysis from the Cato Institute points out, “foreigners from those seven nations have killed zero Americans in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015.”They are, however, all nations the U.S. has been persistently bombing and/or sanctioning for many years (the Obama administration dropped a combined total of almost 25,000 bombs on Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia in 2016 alone), contributing to the conditions that make people into refugees in the first place. Under Obama, the very same list of countries was already subjected to exceptionally constrictive visa requirements. Now, the people from them have been prohibited altogether.The enforcement of Trump’s order left asylum seekers who were attempting to escape violence and oppression trapped in airports, and American residents who were attending funerals or visiting family abroad scared they would be stranded. The morning after the edict was passed, a mosque in Texas was burned to the ground — one more in a long string of hateful incidents implicitly given official licence by Trump’s demonization of Muslims.Article Continued BelowSo far, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public response to the Muslim ban has been oblique, a tweet assuring “those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.”Celebrations of diversity are certainly a Canadian forte. But so too is co-operation with U.S. policies that have violated rights and equality in the name of national security. Despite Trudeau’s promise of welcome, it is uncertain that those experiencing the terror of Donald Trump’s America will find any haven in Canada.In the winter of 2003, Canadian immigration authorities closed the border to hundreds of Muslims who were trying to leave the U.S., panicked because they were being forced to register with the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS): a special program set up by the American government in 2002 to collect information on and track the movements of non-citizens from 24 Muslim-majority countries (and North Korea).