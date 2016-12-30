Two-state solution remains the best option: Editorial

Sometimes lame ducks say the most interesting things. On Monday, with three weeks left in his term as U.S. secretary of state, John Kerry unleashed four years’ worth of pent up frustration in a speech excoriating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government for seemingly closing the door on peace in the Middle East.One might question the usefulness of Kerry’s pugnacious hour-long oration, especially given that neither Israel nor the incoming Trump Administration is likely to listen, but there was some wisdom in his warning.Kerry took up his post in 2009 proposing to broker a peace deal by 2014; as he prepares to leave office, the prospects are bleaker than ever. For this, there’s plenty of blame to go around. Kerry’s critics are not wrong to point to Hamas extremism, the failures of the Palestinian Authority and the unwillingness of Palestinians to recognize the Israeli state, which is essential for a lasting solution. But Kerry is right that Netanyahu’s policies have made peace a more distant prospect.Kerry’s remarks were offered in part as an explanation for the Obama administration’s controversial decision not to veto last week’s United Nations resolution condemning Israel for its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territory taken in the Six-Day War of 1967.Netanyahu characterized the U.S. abstention as a “disgraceful anti-Israel manoeuvre,” the culmination of eight years of animosity between his and Obama’s administrations. Although a departure from recent tradition, it was not an extreme shift.Article Continued BelowThe U.S. continues to be Israel’s most steadfast supporter. It provides about $8 million a day in aid to the country, for instance. But it has long been critical of the settlements and their rapid expansion on the grounds that they are impediments to peace.Six hundred thousand Israelis live in these disputed territories, a number that has increased by more than 100,000 since Obama took office. As the settlements grow, the practical prospects of withdrawal — and thus of a two-state solution — seem more distant. Kerry is right to worry that “the status quo is leading toward one state and perpetual occupation.”The UN resolution also declared the settlements illegal, a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which bars nations from establishing settlements in conquered territory. Not since the Carter administration has the U.S. explicitly taken this view, but failing to reject it by no means makes an outlier of America. After all, the resolution passed 14-0.

