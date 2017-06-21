U.S and Russia come close to the brink in Syria: Walkom

Civil wars are complicated and dangerous. As Canada was reminded this week in Syria, outsiders who choose to involve themselves may end up with more than they bargained for.At the best of times, the Syrian civil war is a nightmare. This week, after a U.S. warplane downed a Syrian government jet over Syrian territory it became even more so.Russia, which is allied to Bashar Assad’s government in Damascus and which has its own warplanes flying over Syria, was furious. It announced it would target (but not necessarily attack) any U.S. or allied aircraft west of the Euphrates.Australia, which has six fighter jets in the region as part of the U.S.-led coalition, wisely suspended operations over Syria.Canada, which has one refuelling plane and one spotter plane operating over Syria and Iraq, said only that it will “continually assess the risks,” according to a defence department spokesperson.Article Continued BelowIt’s probably fair to say that when the Syrian conflict began six years ago, few thought that it would result in a military faceoff between the world’s two nuclear superpowers.Yet it has become exactly that. The U.S. has made it clear that its local allies in the war against the terror group Daesh are off limits to the Assad regime.Russia has made it equally clear that it will back that regime against America.