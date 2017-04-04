U.S. border crossing numbers dont tell full story: Opinion

Fewer Canadians are being turned away at the U.S. land border in recent months despite U.S. travel restrictions, suggests data obtained by The Canadian Press last month.Social media is replete with Canadians proclaiming they are no longer travelling to the United States. In fact, many have cancelled all optional travel to the U.S. until “the current administration is out of the office,” as one poster noted.Even Canada’s largest school board, the Toronto District School Board, announced plans to indefinitely stop all future field trips to the U.S. because of the uncertainty. The board, with 245,000 students, made the “difficult decision” because it believes students “should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border.”It’s not the only group. The Girl Guides of Canada was the first to pre-emptively cancel all travel to the U.S.Ostensibly to address the growing negative fallout, the U.S. government released figures confirmed by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), which paints a different picture of border crossings.Article Continued BelowRefusals of Canadians at land crossings dropped 8.5 per cent between October 2016 and the end of February 2017 compared with the same five-month period a year earlier. The total number of Canadian travellers denied entry also dropped for the period: 6,875 out of 12,991,027 were refused entry, a refusal rate of 0.05 per cent. This compares with the refusal of 7,619 out of 13,173,100 Canadian travellers (a rate of 0.06 per cent) between October 2016 and February 2017.Despite the statistics, the narrative on the ground is not as rosy.First, part of the reduction may be attributable to the decrease in number of people self-selecting themselves by not attempting to cross. In fact, about 180,000 fewer people made the attempt during the period in question.