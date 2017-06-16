U.S. policy adding to troubles in the Gulf

As young, ambitious players emerge on the political scene in the Middle East, from Riyadh to Doha, much seems at stake.The policy to isolate Doha, designed and structured in Riyadh, has all the hallmarks of the political ambitions of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, often termed as MBS. To consolidate his grip on power in Saudi Arabia, MBS needs success on regional, domestic and international fronts.The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to go to Riyadh on his maiden foreign visit helped raise the stature of the ambitious MBS. However, on the regional front, success has been eluding the prince. The Yemen War has not proceeded as scripted. And the young prince needs to prove his mettle. The Saudi co-ordinated moves against Qatar, and indeed Iran, needs to be seen in this perspective.For Doha, to retrieve much from its public position could also be difficult. The young Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has been endeavouring to raise the international profile of Doha, independent of Saudi Arabia.Al Jazeera, with its independent coverage, has been unpalatable to the Gulf monarchies for some time now. Qatar’s position on Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran was also different from the Saudis and their allies within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).Article Continued BelowCracks were visible for last many years, Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, when he called on “all nations of conscience” to isolate Iran, provided the opportunity and sparked the fire. And when Qatar disagreed publicly, in a statement the government later said was a product of hacking, the Saudi-led retribution followed.The region is in the midst of many conflicts. The United States could help douse the fire. Yet, contradictory signals from Washington are making the efforts at stabilizing the situation still more difficult.In the immediate aftermath of the eruption, the Pentagon renewed praise of Qatar for hosting Al-Udeid airbase and for its “enduring commitment to regional security,” Reuters reported.