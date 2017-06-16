Using the arts to fight extremism

The current discourse around Muslims in the West is impoverished by its myopia. The left tends to focus solely on rising Islamophobia, while those on the right only want to talk about Islamic radicalization. The reality is that both are serious problems that our society must grapple with simultaneously.As the recent incidents in London and Manchester have shown, Islamic radicalization continues largely unabated. At the same time, anti-Muslim bigotry continues to surge. Indeed, Statistics Canada recently reported that hate crimes against Muslims in Canada more than tripled between 2012 and 2015. Both Islamic and right-wing extremism are feeding off each other in a vicious feedback loop.We see with the continuing controversy over prayer in schools and the previous attempt to implement the Quebec Charter of Values, which some think the answer is to further marginalize religion (i.e. Islam) from the public sphere.This is a mistake, as was noted in the early 1900s by the sociologist Emile Durkheim. Durkheim, himself an atheist, argued the sense of belonging that religion provides serves an important social function, especially in a capitalistic society that increasingly worships the cult of the individual. If Muslims are not allowed to publicly engage with their faith, more will retreat online to find that sense of belonging, right into the hands of groups such as Daesh (also known as ISIS or ISIL).But the Muslim community also needs to re-examine its approach. During this current period of Ramadan, mosques around the country will give countless sermons and raise millions of dollars. But the sad fact is that none of this will do much to counter either radicalization or the negative perceptions of Islam that persist today. The reality is that many young Muslims susceptible to radicalization will not be at the mosque, and neither will right-wing Islamophobes.Article Continued BelowWhat we need is a comprehensive cultural approach to draw in both those at risk of being radicalized, as well as those who currently harbour fear of Muslims.Art has the unique power to instill either affection or fear in people for generations. Because of Jaws, which was released more than 40 years ago, people are still petrified of sharks, even though scientists have long debunked most of its claims.And it is no coincidence that public opinion about same-sex marriage in the U.S. completely flipped during the period that shows like Will & Grace, Glee, and Modern Family dominated the airwaves. The Canadian show Little Mosque on the Prairie was a good start, but it has been off the air for half a decade and nothing has followed in its footsteps.