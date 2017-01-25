Video shows disturbing behaviour by Toronto police: Editorial

According to the Toronto Police Service’s own guidelines, interactions by its officers with the public must be “ethical, bias-free and mutually respectful.”It’s an admirable goal, one that was plainly not met this week when officers confronted 32-year-old Waseem Khan, ordered him to stop filming an arrest, and threatened to seize his phone.All that flies in the face of well-established law that makes it perfectly legal for citizens to photograph or video police going about their business in a public place.The police force itself readily acknowledges that bystanders are free to video officers, as long as they don’t interfere with or obstruct police. Spokesman Mark Pugash told the Star that the force has told its officers that citizens “have every right to film.”Clearly, the message isn’t getting through to everyone. The force’s professional standards unit will be looking into the incident. And from the plain evidence of the video, reprimands will be in order for officers who blatantly ignored the law and threatened a peaceful citizen who was simply witnessing an arrest from a safe distance. Nothing in the video suggests he was interfering with or obstructing police.Article Continued BelowBut what about what the video reveals about how police handled the arrest itself?It shows a male suspect lying face down on the street, motionless and pinned in place by five burly officers. One officer apparently fires a Taser at the man on the ground, then stomps on him several times and yells “stop resisting!”The video shows no resistance. In fact, it shows no movement of any kind by the suspect, who lies quietly on the ground.

