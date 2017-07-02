Was user experience considered when giving TTC award?

“Is it April Fool’s Day?” “Have you ridden the Dufferin bus lately?” “No they didn’t.”These were typical rider responses to the news recently when the TTC was being recognized as the best transit system in North America by the American Public Transit Association (APTA).How exactly did the rider experience factor into the APTA’s decision of giving the TTC this award? Given that we use and rely on public transit surely our experience should be paramount?Did the APTA, for example, consider the unrelenting fare increases TTC riders have suffered over the past decade? Or that Toronto has one of the most expensive monthly passes in Canada?”Did APTA consider the TTC is violating its own overcrowding standards on all streetcar routes and a quarter of all bus routes?Article Continued BelowDid it consider the TTC is still far from being accessible to all riders because so many stations don’t have an elevator, and many of our streetcars and buses are hard for people with mobility issues to board?”Did the APTA consider the TTC has a chronic issue with TTC delays and late buses and streetcars?Or how about the unrelenting long commutes because buses and streetcars are stuck in traffic and riders are not able to move more quickly on transit-only lanes?