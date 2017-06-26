On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led Pride Parade revelers down Yonge St. while Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne marched side-by-side with her partner, Jane Rounthwaite. It was a powerful and encouraging display of institutional support for Canada’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer community.But while thousands in Toronto enjoyed Pride this weekend, a very different scene was taking place in Istanbul. Police there detained as many as 41 protestors railing against a ban on LGBTQ marches.It was a grim reminder that our celebrations of progress must never overshadow the work still to be done to fight the shameful government-sanctioned persecution of LGBTQ people in dozens of countries around the world, or the prejudices that persist here in Canada. The United Nations’ “Free and Equal” campaign for LGBTQ rights says there are at least 76 countries around the world where consensual same-sex relationships are outlawed. In at least five of those countries — Iran, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, the Sudan, Yemen — the punishment for same-sex relationships is death.Article Continued BelowIn Chechnya, over 100 men “suspected of homosexuality” have been rounded up, tortured and, in at least three alleged cases, killed at facilities that have been compared to concentration camps. In May, police in Moscow reportedly detained five LGBTQ activists preparing to submit a petition against Chechnya’s homophobic abuses. Admirably, Canada has given safe haven to many LGBTQ refugees fleeing violence and threats in Africa, South America, the Middle East and beyond.