Weaponized Canadian drones likely to make us less secure

The Trudeau government recently presented a new defence policy that has Canada building a fleet of weaponized drone aircraft.These drone aircraft are remotely piloted vehicles that carry pay loads, including surveillance equipment and missiles. They can be controlled from North America or Europe, they can be based at air fields in friendly countries in the Middle East and elsewhere, and they can fly over any country that either cannot or will not shoot them down, whether Canada is at war with these countries or not. Here are four reasons why this is not a good move for Canada.1. Our society has forgotten the horrors of war, so don’t make war easy. After World War One and Two and the Korean conflict, the vast majority of the population knew about the horrors of war, even if it was measured in the number of our people who were killed and the scenes witnessed by those who came home to tell about it. It wasn’t difficult to convince the majority of people that we should support the UN Charter, the United Nations and join NATO, all in the name of preventing a future war. Article Continued BelowAdopting drone aircraft will make getting into wars easier because political resistance will be reduced with the promise of fewer of our own killed and wounded.2. Easy wars will become permanent wars. Judging from the experience of the United States, when it comes to drone warfare, the watch words are “out of sight, out of mind.” The United States has been able to wage “low-intensity” aerial warfare in countries where the U.S. is supposedly not at war, including Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, in addition to Iraq and Afghanistan.