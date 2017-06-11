Were race relations was on the Obama-Trudeau menu?: Gooch

I wish I could have been a fly on the wall during the three-hour dinner between Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this past week in Montreal.I imagine a discussion filled with aspirational leadership goals on climate change, women’s issues, and youth civic engagement in the wake of the uncertainty brought by the turbulent Trump presidency.I hope at some point between the oysters, lobster spaghetti and the big rib steak for two (man, can they eat), the leaders broached the topic of anti-Black racism. I hope Obama shared candid stories about how much more he would have done for African-Americans if Congress hadn’t opposed him at every move during his presidency, and I hope he encouraged his friend Justin to use his time in leadership of a majority government to place political priority on issues facing Black Canadians.I remember the powerful wave of emotion felt by my Canadian family when Obama made history becoming America’s first Black president. A plaque celebrating the Obama family shines at the centre of my mother’s china cabinet. Boxes of memorabilia from his presidency fill our attic.I’m still reduced to tears when I consider the fact that, within her 112-year life span, after raising a family entrenched in the racism of the Deep South, my great-grandmother had the chance to cast a vote for a Black president.Article Continued BelowBarack Obama deserves a very long vacation following his remarkable political career. History will remember him as one of America’s best presidents. I’m thrilled to see him earning $400,000 for speaking engagements. He served a scandal free presidency and paved the way for Black leaders around the world to take their seat at the table.He brought a message of hope and inspired a generation.It brings me joy to see Barack and Michelle continue to inspire and lead on issues of importance in society today, especially girls’ education and women’s political empowerment.