What it truly means to be gifted

Mary Adler is a seven-year-old whiz-kid, able to multiply large numbers in her head and instantly calculate square roots. She devours textbooks on differential equations, and solves calculus problems that stump MIT math professors.How does she do this?Is it because Mary is the one-in-a-billion prodigy, destined for greatness, inheriting her genes from her mother and grandmother, who themselves were genius mathematicians?This is what Gifted would have you believe, the Hollywood movie that perpetuates the stereotype that only certain people can excel in mathematics. The storyline implies that giftedness is a result of nature rather than nurture, of winning a genetic lottery rather than devoting thousands of hours to deliberate practice.But Hollywood got it wrong.Article Continued BelowAs the former coach of Canada’s team to the International Math Olympiad, I’ve worked with exceptional students who can solve the same problems tackled by the fictional Mary Adler. Not a single one of these math olympians, myself included, was a child prodigy.Instead of inheriting a gift, we developed our grit.We did this thanks to innovative teachers who stretched us far beyond the low bar set by an uninspired curriculum. We wrestled with open-ended questions that forced us to synthesize our knowledge across many areas of mathematics. We spent time thinking deeply as we re-created key mathematical insights ourselves, rather than simply memorizing and regurgitating formulas to pass an exam.