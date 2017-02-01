What Justin Trudeau could do to counter Donald Trump: Walkom

When it comes to dealing with Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau is right to say actions speak louder than words.Now all the prime minister has to do is act.Up to now, Trudeau has avoided slagging the new U.S. president. There is no reason for him to change strategy.Attacking Trump for his decision to bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. might win Trudeau points at home. But it won’t have any practical effect.As Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has pointed out, sovereign nations are free to determine who may enter their territories. Whether Trump acted in accordance with U.S. law when he signed executive orders affecting refugees and certain foreign passport holders will be decided by U.S. courts — not by us.Article Continued BelowBut there are actions Ottawa could take in its own domain to counter the worst of Trumpism.On the refugee front, Canada could quietly accept more. The New Democrats are calling on the government to lift the cap on privately sponsored refugees. The Conservatives seem to agree.This is a relatively easy response to Trump’s decision to impose a 120-day ban on refugees entering the U.S. And it can be accomplished without mentioning Trump’s name.