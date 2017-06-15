When feminisms wonders arent for all women: Kanji

The new Wonder Woman film has evoked fulsome acclamations from many American and British women writers: “Wonder Woman is a masterpiece of subversive feminism,” “Wonder Woman is the feminist hero we’ve been waiting for,” “This is revolutionary,” “I cried through the fight scenes in Wonder Woman.”In this flurry of rhapsodizing, actress Gal Gadot’s support for Israel’s violence against the women, children, and men of Palestine has received minimal attention as a matter for feminist concern — even as other hairy issues, like whether Gadot should have left her armpits unshaved for the part, have generated significant debate and controversy.In July 2014, while Israel was pummelling Gaza in Operation Protective Edge (its third major military offensive on the Strip since 2008), newly anointed Wonder Woman Gadot posted a message of encouragement to the Israel Defence Forces on her Facebook page: “I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children … We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom! #weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistence #iloveidf.”The assault on Gaza that Gadot expressed such enthusiasm for killed more than 2,200 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom were civilians; 299 of the dead were women and 551 were children. (Palestinian forces killed sixty-seven Israeli soldiers and six Israeli civilians.)This bellicose exercise in “#coexistence” injured 11,000 Gazans and destroyed 18,000 homes, displacing 20,000 families. It demolished schools, hospitals, water and sanitation systems, farms, and Gaza’s only power plant — devastation that remains in large part unrepaired because of Israel’s decade-long illegal blockade of Gaza, which restricts basic construction items, such as wooden planks, asphalt, bricks, and pipes from entering the territory.Article Continued Below“Israeli forces brazenly flouted the laws of war by carrying out a series of attacks on civilian homes, displaying callous indifference to the carnage caused,” said Philip Luther, director of Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa Programme.Gadot’s assertion that Hamas was “hiding like cowards behind women and children” attempted to shift the blame for this carnage onto the shoulders of its Palestinian victims. “Accusing the enemy of using human shields helps validate the claim that the death of ‘untargeted civilians’ is merely collateral damage,” write professors of international law Neve Gordon and Nicola Perugini. “When all civilians are potential human shields … then all enemy civilians become killable.”Never mind that many of Protective Edge’s civilian casualties were not in fact providing cover to any legitimate military target (according to Human Rights Watch), that international law prohibits disproportionate attacks on civilians, even if they are being used to shield military objects, and that Israel itself has a history of forcing Palestinians to act as human shields (as documented by Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem).