Why child labour still works

We all know child labour exists. Whether you’ve glanced at a clothing label that reads “Made in Bangladesh” or travelled to places where you’ve seen children at work, each of us knows that in many places around the world, children are working — often in dangerous conditions.It’s a complex issue, and the context kids find themselves working in are wide ranging, with varying implications on their health and future development. While some work on farms to help their parents, others are forced into jobs in dangerous industries, such as the mining of smartphone metals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the shrimp industry in Thailand or the clothing industry in Bangladesh, where I recently visited.It can also feel like a distant issue. Most people think that child labour isn’t connected to Canada – that it happens overseas and out of our sphere of influence. But actually, they’re wrong. After visiting children around the world, I can say with conviction that child labour is indeed a Canadian problem.In Bangladesh, I met girls, such as 13-year-old Koli, who spends her day gluing tiny beads onto fabric instead of going to school — for less than $1 a day. Other girls our team met told us they started full-time factory work at 11 and spend 12-hour days sewing pockets onto jeans in a factory that makes 1,600 pairs a day. They shared stories of psychological and physical abuse, how they aren’t allowed to take bathroom breaks or to stay home if they’re sick. And if they make a mistake on one pair of jeans, they don’t get paid for their day of work. These girls are caught in this situation, despite improved local laws — the child labour just becomes more hidden.Article Continued BelowProducts made by children in developing countries are coming to Canada through a giant network of supply chains with little transparency of the child labour that lurks deep within them. Each year our country imports $1.4 billion worth of garments from Bangladesh, which is home to 1.3 million working children in all industries. From coffee in Central America to sugar in the Philippines, Canada imports products we use every day that have a high risk of child labour attached to them. World Vision research backs this up and shows that there are at least 1,200 Canadian companies importing $34-billion in goods into Canada that may have been made by child labourers overseas. Out of sight, and, unfortunately, out of mind.This is why child labour still works. Child labour thrives on the belief that it isn’t our problem to deal with. While we put pressure on other governments to eliminate child labour from their own countries, we put little pressure on the Canadian companies that source from these places to try to ensure kids aren’t part of their supply chains. And that creates a gap where children are still working.