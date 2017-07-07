Why I abandoned the left-left: Mallick

I used to be hard left, and now I am left-wing on most things and centre-left on others, with good wishes to all.One reason I abandoned the left-left, so to speak, is that it abandoned me. When the NDP allowed gun rights to overshadow women’s rights, I was gone.Another was the relentless extreme jargon. Here’s an example. As Star columnist Shree Paradkar has reported, Toronto councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam this week withdrew her motion for “Intersectional Awareness Week.” Rather than single out only one problem, this worthy event would teach people about the overlapping unfairness resulting from intersecting identities of “race, ethnicity, gender, gender expression, sexuality, ability and age,” as Wong-Tam put it.But Black activists including Black Lives Matter Toronto complained in an open letter that the timing was insensitive given current problems facing Blacks in Toronto — “multiple oppressions as we move from moment to moment and space to space” — and that the week would be “celebratory” rather than informational.The letter specifically criticized “diversity initiatives” for “erasing Black lives and Black struggles.” But it made no mention of the specific struggles of other races, especially Indigenous people, which seemed ungenerous.Article Continued Below“The term, intersectionality,” said the letter, “which is one of the more radical Black feminist frameworks through which questions of differential oppression can be theorized and resisted, is being deployed by the City of Toronto in furthering the uncritical claims to being a city of diversity, multiculturalism and inclusion.”“Our thinking is quite straightforward,” the letter said.I disagree. I found it incoherent.