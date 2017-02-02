Why Kevin OLeary still calls Boston home: Hepburn

Kevin O’Leary may be running for Canada’s Conservative Party leadership, but his heart and soul live in Boston.Indeed, O’Leary’s a Bostonian to the core — and despite wanting to be Canada’s next prime minister he has zero plans to move back to Canada any time soon.He’s lived in downtown Boston for more than 20 years, most of his work is based there, his favourite restaurant is just five blocks from his home, his favourite business meeting spot is nearby and he loves watching his favourite Boston sports team on TV regardless of where he is in the world. “Boston is a really special place for me” O’Leary told Boston Magazine last October. “There’s no town like Boston.”Although he maintains a home in Toronto and a cottage in Muskoka, O’Leary won’t commit to moving to Canada full-time if he wins the leadership, won’t promise to run as a Conservative in the 2019 election if he loses the leadership contest, and won’t commit to no longer appear as a panelist on U.S. television program Shark Tank if chosen as Tory leader. Article Continued BelowCan an ego-driven Boston resident with seemingly no true commitment to the Conservative Party — or for Canada for that matter — really be the best hope for the Tories, who are in the midst of a 14-person leadership race?A look at his life in Boston shows why O’Leary still calls the city home.O’Leary and his wife first moved to the city in the early 1990s. Since 1999 he has lived in a brownstone condominium on fashionable Marlborough St. in the expensive Back Bay area just two blocks from the Boston Public Garden. The condo has more than 2,300 square feet of living space.