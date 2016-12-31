Why many voters didnt care about Trumps lies

Re: Lessons from the year of post-truth politics, Editorial, Dec. 27 Re: Re: Why police can’t stop Pizzagate and other fake conspiracies, Dec. 9Lessons from the year of post-truth politics, Editorial, Dec. 27 You pay Donald Trump a very high compliment when you ask, “How else to explain the rise of a U.S. president-elect who is known to be truthful roughly 16 per cent of the time?” Voters know that a high proportion of the other 84 per cent of his utterances are clearly false, and they can deal with that. Article Continued BelowOther politicians — names like Romney, Clinton, Obama and Bush come to mind — are so frightened the truth might turn away 16 per cent of the electorate that they invariably say things the truth of which is unverifiable or unquantifiable. They neither lie nor tell the truth, resorting instead to mush. It turns out that many U.S. voters prefer a mix of 16-per-cent truth, 70-per-cent outright lies and 14-per-cent mush to pure unadulterated mush. Does this help to answer your question?Patrick Cowan, North York

