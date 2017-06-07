Why Patrick Brown will be our next premier: Hepburn

There’s a well-known saying in politics that voters never “toss in” a new government; instead they “toss out” an old one.That’s what happened in 1995 in Ontario when voters tossed out Premier Bob Rae and the NDP and replaced them with Mike Harris and the Conservatives.It happened again in 2003 when voters tossed out Harris and the Tories and replaced them with Dalton McGuinty and the Liberals.And that’s what’s likely to happen one year from now, on June 7, 2018, when Ontario voters go to the polls, kick out Kathleen Wynne and the ruling Liberals, and make Patrick Brown the next premier.Indeed, the only thing at this point that could derail Brown’s path to victory would be a major political misstep on his part over the next 12 months.Article Continued BelowVictory for Brown would be stunning, given he’s a leader who, after more than two years at helm of his party, still says little beyond worn-out clichés, makes no promises, is unknown by most voters and instills little excitement even among Conservatives.In fact, Brown’s only real selling point with voters is that he’s not Kathleen Wynne, whose approval rating is at near-record lows.By most measures, though, Brown shouldn’t be headed for victory. Instead, he should be in serious trouble due to a long list of nagging issues.