Will you have anaphylaxis with that? : Mallick

It's peculiar to see McDonald's announcing that from now on, all of its fast food products "may contain" nuts and other allergens. This is like saying to customers, "To hell with you people and your wholly rational fear of death by anaphylaxis." I have waited in vain for a change of heart. Since it will no longer use prepackaged nuts, anything could be nutty or brushed by nuts, as McDonald's explains to its "guests" in an obscure part of its website, complete with grammatical errors. McDonald's childishly refused to respond to upset customers on social media, as if they had cooties rather than allergies. What a strange company.It's the corporate equivalent of British Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott who once punched a voter in the face, or the irate but principled Labour MP caught shouting on a yob voter's doorstep, "You will not vote for me! I will not accept your vote!" Politicians need voters, McDonald's needs mouths.It is odd for me to comment, given that I don't think McDonald's sells actual "food," merely approximations of same. I haven't eaten in one of its outlets in years because honestly, who eats in McDonald's. The answer is: everyone but me.Hungry people, including parents and children — all children are clamorous and specific about their requirements — will walk through its doors and ingest the stuff. Children have birthday parties there, grownups suck its candied fluids through a straw, people in need of gasoline in their personal structural tank will buy a warm softburger.I myself had been secretly planning to buy a Big Mac, part of my I No Longer Care/How Bad Can Things Get project, codenamed Operation Sinkhole. Now I'm not going to.This is not of the faintest interest to McDonald's, I do understand that. But losing the trade of families with allergies, people lunching with friends with allergies, people who have heard of allergies and sympathize? That's a lot of "guests."McDonald's may now perhaps no longer risk liability for a death on its premises, possibly avoiding the legal concept of "duty of care" in the nut sector. Duty of care was born via Donoghue v. Stevenson, the 1932 case of the Scotswoman with an unwelcome snail in her ginger beer. The bottler came to regret that snail.