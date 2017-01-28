Women flex their muscles by marching against Trump

Thank you to all the wonderful women organizing and participating in the worldwide marches. The Toronto gathering appeared to me as one of the largest events of its kind and the energy, enthusiasm and commitment pouring from people of all ages, stripes and interests was truly inspiring.Of all the great plans that are in place to help reach the goals outlined by so many great speakers, may I suggest that women reclaim Mother’s Day as an annual day of action and advocacy.That day has lost its real meaning and value over the years. It was not started as a day to treat mom to a pricey brunch or special gift. It was founded as a day to work for peace and to recognize the specific and general contributions women make in that quest.We could all march again on Sunday, May 14, and go for brunch later.Lee Rickwood, TorontoArticle Continued BelowIt was disappointing to see that the entire coverage in the Sunday Star was on the Washington march. I was at Queen’s Park in Toronto Saturday, along with thousands and thousands of women and men of all ages. Yes, we were in support of the anti-Trump Washington event, but it was more than that. It was a statement of solidarity among women worldwide, a necessary reminder of the dignity, respect and equality owed women everywhere and the need, still, to battle homophobia and the ills of patriarchy wherever is it found. We are not the States, and I am glad to be Canadian, but there was a recognized need to be vigilant here as well as abroad. In Saturday’s march in Toronto and elsewhere in Canada, there was a feeling of camaraderie and a show of power.