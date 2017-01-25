York children deserve better

Many families at the York Region District School Board are fed up.They are frustrated with the Board’s inadequate response to serious issues of racism and discrimination.The stories are well known by now and a clear pattern has emerged. Children have been discriminated against in the classroom – by teachers and by fellow classmates – with no proper follow-up by school administrators or by the board. Families have been ignored in their efforts to raise these issues. Board policies have either not been followed, or poorly communicated. The Board’s own head of equity, Cecil Roach, wrote a scathing letter describing a “culture of fear” and described feeling sidelined in his efforts to do his job.Ontario’s Education Minister Mitzie Hunter was right to demand an explanation from the Board for this mess. Community members and organizations have been waiting to hear how it would respond.Not surprisingly, we have been sorely disappointed in a response letter that has now been circulated by the Board. Rather than acknowledging and “owning” the problem and setting clear corrective measures in place, the YRDSB’s response is a weak effort to deny and defend.Article Continued BelowThe board, now chaired by Trustee Loralea Carruthers, can’t be blamed for trying to walk a fine line. In fact, we applaud Carruthers for doing her best to resolve a bad situation. Though, it’s likely lawyers advised the Board to avoid admitting any wrongdoing in light of the ongoing human rights complaints pending against it. Regardless, it means families are once again left with nothing but broken trust. This is even more troubling since the premier has prioritized an Anti-Racism Directorate and acknowledged the realities of systemic racism.Parents would have at least felt more hopeful had there been a simple acknowledgment that there is a problem and an admission that the Board has not handled parent complaints appropriately.Instead, the Board attempts to brush aside concerns about the lack of transparency and mishandling of a Markham Principal’s racist social media comments by citing a “miscommunication.” Apparently, even though parents were provided with a copy of a particular policy by the board’s own superintendent and assured that this policy was purportedly followed, the Board now claims a different policy was used. Why does this matter? Because had the Board followed Policy 240, there would have been meetings and dialogue with parents about their complaints. None of that happened, so the time has come to back pedal.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx