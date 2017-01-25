York school trustee should resign over racist comment: Editorial

There’s no kind way to say this. York Region District School Board trustee Nancy Elgie has got to go. Elgie, who is 82 years old and has been on the board since 2000, sent a written public apology to the board this week, in which she admitted to referring to parent Charline Grant with a vile racial slur at a public meeting last November. It’s bad enough that Elgie did not attend a meeting of the board to apologize in person or read a 1,300-name petition demanding that she step down. But she initially told the Star last year that “there is no merit in the accusation.” Her evasiveness forced an investigation, which in turn led to her apology.See also:York children deserve betterNow she could perform a final service to parents and students by stepping aside voluntarily as a first step towards fixing what has become a toxic situation at the board.Article Continued BelowThe York board has faced charges of racism before, and has bungled its response. Last August, Ghada Sadaka, the principal of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Public School in Markham, posted Islamophobic materials on Facebook. Sadaka remained in her position while an investigation was underway. And it was only in mid-November that she issued a public apology – coincidentally on the same day that Education Minister Mitzie Hunter met with the board’s director of education, J. Philip Parappally, and then-board chair Anna DeBartolo about the issue. These cases appear to be just the tip of the iceberg of problems involving racism and other serious issues at the York board, the third largest in the province.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx