23 Hilarious Products Every Teacher Needs

Teachers are magical. Among other things, they work their asses off for very little pay, educate the next generation and train them to think critically, and many of them even buy school supplies with their own money. They deserve a reward, don’t you think? Here’s a list of funny products ― T-shirts, stickers, journals, socks and mugs ― for the teacher in your life. Or, if you are a teacher, here’s a list of stuff you absolutely need. Tears Of My Students Mug Look Human $19, LookHuman Teachers Are Magical Sweatshirt Look Human $35, LookHuman Superpower Tote Look Human $34, Look Human Netflix And Grade Sweatshirt Look Human $35, Look Human Straight Outta Pencils T-Shirt Straight Outta Pencils T-Shirt $21.95, KilloughCreations Watch Me Click T-Shirts Look Human $28, Look Human I Got Problems T-Shirt Look Human $28, Look Human Tiny Humans Socks Look Human $14, LookHuman Grammar T-Shirt Etsy $15, SnarkyTshirtCo Sassy Teacher Stickers Look Human $19, LookHuman I Teach Therefore I Drink Stemless Wine Glass Etsy $10, HMEmbellishments Information iPhone Case Look Human $32, LookHuman Teacher Voice Mug Look Human $13.99, NannyGoatsCloset Syllabus V-Neck T-Shirt Look Human $28, LookHuman Teachers Have More Class Sticker Sheet Look Human $!9, LookHuman Look Human $19, LookHuman Rich and Famous T-Shirt Look Human $28, LookHuman Show Your Work Baseball T-Shirt Look Human $32, LookHuman Always Right T-Shirt Cafe Press $19.95, CafePress Money And Fame Mug Etsy $14.99, RoseGoldRebel Darth Grader T-Shirt Look Human $28, LookHuman You Can’t Scare Me Notebook Etsy $6, FlamingoRoadJournals Teachers Have More Class Hoodie Look Human $44, LookHuman