26 Heartwarming Mother-Daughter Photos Of Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher

Just one day her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday at the age of 84. Her reported last words were, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” As the world mourns the loss of these two icons, we’ve compiled photos of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years. Keep scrolling for 26 photos of Reynolds and Fisher over their 60 years of life together. 1 George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty Images Carrie Frances Fisher was born on October 21, 1956. 2 AP Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with 10-week-old Carrie for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. 3 Hulton Archive/Getty Images Studio portrait of the family circa 1957. 4 Jack Albin/Getty Images Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter. 5 AP Carrie Fisher with her mom, dad and little brother Todd in June 1958. 6 AP Debbie Reynolds holding 2-year-old Carrie as the child visited the actress in the studio on Feb. 21, 1959. 7 Bettmann/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds smiles while being interviewed in her hotel room while 2-year-old Carrie squeals with delight and brandishes a pinwheel. 8 AP Carrie and Todd visit their mother at the studio on Feb. 27, 1959. 9 Bettmann via Getty Images Debbie Reynolds finds time for a bit of hijinks with daughter Carrie on the set of “Say One for Me.” 10 Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds attends an event with Carrie in Los Angeles. 11 Bettmann/Getty Images The mother and daughter prepare to board an American Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport in June 1959. 12 Ray Graham/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds with 3-year-old Carrie at home on November 16, 1959 in West Los Angeles, California. 13 Ron Galella/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in New York City at the School Benefit at Town Hall, Nov. 6, 1972. 14 Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds with Carrie Fisher on Feb. 12, 1972. 15 Ron Galella/Getty Images Carrie Fisher, Todd Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at the opening of ‘Irene’ on March 13,1973 at Minskoff Theater in New York City. 16 Ron Galella/Getty Images Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds during ‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’ New York premiere at Pantages Theater in 1989. 17 Ron Wolfson via Getty Images Debbie Reynolds with Carrie Fisher backstage at the 1997 Academy Awards. 18 Ron Galella/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during 11th Annual American Comedy Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California in 1997. 19 L. Cohen/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher during St. Jude Runway For Life Red Carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, in 2003. 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Carrie Fisher presents ‘Lacoste Presidents Award’ to her mother onstage at the 7th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. 21 Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at the “Irene” original Broadway cast reunion in 2005. 22 Ethan Miller/Getty Images Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds arrive for Dame Elizabeth Taylor’s 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Las Vegas on February 27, 2007 in Henderson, Nevada. 23 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd arrive at The Paley Center For Media & TCM Present Debbie Reynolds’ Hollywood Memorabilia Exhibit Reception on June 7, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. 24 Danny Moloshok/Reuters Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sep. 10, 2011. 25 Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds attend the all-star gala and press preview of Profiles in History’s Debbie Reynolds on May 14, 2014 in North Hollywood, California. 26 Hahn Lionel/ABACA USA/ABACA USA Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on January 25, 2015.

