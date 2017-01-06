6-Year-Old Buys Dollhouse, 4 Pounds Of Cookies With Amazon Echo

After their daughter chatted with her family’s Amazon Echo device, a mom and dad in Dallas wound up with a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies on their doorstep. According to CBS 11 Dallas, Megan Neitzel’s 6-year-old daughter, Brooke, accidentally ordered more than $160 of goodies through the device. Neitzel discovered what happened after receiving an email from Amazon that her order had shipped, though she herself hadn’t placed an order. The mom then looked at the transcript between her family and the Echo’s artificial intelligence assistant known as Alexa and later learned her daughter had talked to Alexa about a dollhouse and cookies. In a statement to ABC News, Amazon clarified that users must confirm a purchase with Alexa “with a ‘yes’ response” and that they can avoid confirming it by saying “no.” The company also said users can change their settings to turn off purchases by voice or set up a code that’s required before making orders through Alexa. Neitzel has since set up the security code for her family’s device. They also decided what to do with the dollhouse Brooke ordered. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” she told Robin Roberts they gave it to Medical City Children’s Hospital so its patients could have a new toy.

