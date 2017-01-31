9 Pieces Of Parenting Wisdom From Kerry Washington

Small-screen goddess Kerry Washington turns 40 today. While the Olivia Pope actress celebrated in style (with a giant cake that dreams are made of) on the set of “Scandal,” we imagine she’s in for an even better celebration later with her kiddos. Spending my birthday with the #Scandal family. No place I'd rather be. I can't believe this is our 6th season. Jeez Louize. I LOVE THESE PEOPLE. A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:57am PST Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are parents to 2-year-old Isabelle and 3-month-old Caleb. Since becoming a mom, the actress has been open about her experience, from the moments of pure bliss to the times she needs to ask for help. In honor of her birthday, here are some of Washington’s best parenting quotes: 1. “The thing that has changed the most about me since I became a mom is that my heart keeps getting bigger and bigger.” 2. “Part of [juggling work and family] is asking for help. Literally, it’s asking, ‘What did you do about sleep training? Is that hotel kid-friendly?’ And pick up really tangible tips, like literally, what time do you fly?” 3. “It’s the best acting of my life right here, the well-rested woman. It’s my finest role.” 4. “Even though Olivia Pope has obviously made the decision that she is not a mom, playing her made me feel like I could be a mom. Because she knows there’s always another way—there’s always a way to fix it, there’s always a way to solve it, to win. And I feel like playing her made me feel like, All right, I can do it. I will figure out how to juggle it all.” 5. “[Motherhood has] just made my life better in every way.” 6. “I do think of myself as more of an ambassador, you know, for [my daughter] to the world.” 7. “You know, the adrenaline gets you through.” 8. “You need a lot of support. No just logistically but emotionally and spiritually.” 9.“[My daughter] is my teacher.” The HuffPost Parents newsletter offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Sign up here.